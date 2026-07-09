HAPPENING NOW: Fire breaks out at Museum of Florida History on South Bronough Street

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire at the Museum of Florida History on South Bronough Street.

The Tallahassee Fire Department says the fire originated in an exterior construction area Thursday before extending into the walls of the building between the second and third floors.

TFD says firefighters contained the fire, preventing further spread throughout the structure. The building was safely evacuated.

The release states crews are still on scene opening walls, checking for hidden hot spots, and ensuring there is no additional fire extension.

They say additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

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