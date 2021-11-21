Fight to End Alzheimer's holds Doak Campbell Stadium walk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dozens of people taking a stroll around Doak Campbell Stadium today to raise awareness for Alzheimer's.

Fight to End Alzheimer's says they have raised around $40,000 this year to help with Alzheimer's research.

Yolanda Hue says they are still trying to reach their $60,000 dollar goal for the year for Alzheimer's but said they're excited about Saturday's turnout and for future Alzheimer's Walks.

"This is so important because we bring together individuals who might be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer diseases, caregivers or supporters, anyone who believes in what we're doing so that we can support these individuals, their families, as well as support research for a cure one day," said Hue.

Hue says they are still taking donations. You can donate to Fight to end Alzheimer's directly-- or even take part in next years walk.