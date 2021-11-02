FHSAA: Tallahassee to host 2021, 2022 1A to 3A class football state championships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday that Tallahassee will host the 2021 and 2021 football state championships for classes 1A, 2A and 3A.

Tallahassee's Gene Cox Stadium most recently hosted the state championships in 2019 and has a capacity of 6,500 people.

“The FHSAA is thrilled to partner with both the Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale communities to host the 2021 & 2022 Florida High School Football State Championships,” said FHSAA Executive Director, George Tomyn. “Each location is sure to provide a unique and memorable football championship experience to all participating student-athletes and coaches, as well as their traveling fans.”

Game times in Tallahassee will be 7 p.m. each night on Thursday (Dec. 9), Friday (Dec. 10), and Saturday (Dec. 11), with specific classifications to be determined later.

“Visit Tallahassee is honored to once again partner with FHSAA to host the class 1A-3A Football State Championships in Florida’s Capital Region,” said Kerri L. Post, Director of Visit Tallahassee/Leon County Division of Tourism.

The 4A-8A championships will be contested Dec. 16-18 at the newly renovated DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets in both locations will be available for $12 if purchased in advance, and $15 if purchased the day of the game. All matchups will be streamed live via Spectrum Sports.

For specific event information regarding each location, as well as information about the FHSAA’s annual Drive to December, please visit the football sports page at FHSAA.com.