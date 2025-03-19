FHP: Wildfire in Hamilton County could cause visibility issues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A wildfire is burning near I-75 in Jennings.

The Florida Highway Patrol warns travel may be impacted near mile marker 465 in Hamilton County from the fire that's charred 15 acres.

It's possible you may see smoke throughout the night and into the morning hours.

FHP advises using caution while traveling through the area because visibility could deteriorate so use your low beams and reduce your speed.

