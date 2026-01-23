FHP: Two killed, one injured in early morning crash Friday in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — The Florida Highway Patrol says two people are now dead, another injured, following a crash in Jefferson County early Friday morning.

FHP says it happened just before 1:00 a.m. on US-90 near Abram Road. They say a pickup truck was traveling westbound on US-90 when it crossed the center line, traveling onto the south shoulder, where it hit a tree.

The report states that the 21-year-old male driver from Dade City was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, where he was pronounced deceased. FHP says the rear passenger, a 46-year-old man from Tallahassee, was pronounced deceased at the scene. They say the front seat passenger, a 31-year-old man from Tallahassee, was also taken to TMH for minor injuries.

FHP says the eastbound lane of US-90 was temporarily closed while crews worked the scene, but has since reopened.

