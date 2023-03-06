FHP: Taylor County inmate that was unaccounted for arrested in Madison County

(WTXL) — A prisoner of Taylor County who did not return from a work release period was captured in Madison County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), it was informed Sunday by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office that an escaped prisoner, Dustin Bain, had not returned to custody after his work release period.

The sheriff’s office informed FHP that they received information that a blue Ford pickup truck was on the side of Interstate 10 in Madison County and that the truck may be operated by Bain.

The vehicle was located in Suwannee County near mile marker 272, which is just west of the Interstate 10 exit onto U.S. 90.

The Florida Highway Patrol said one of its sergeants observed the occupants of the pickup truck switch vehicles into a white Chevrolet Impala.

FHP was assisted by the Florida Department of Agriculture officers to stop the Impala at mile marker 266 in Madison County.

Mile marker 266 is just east of the Madison County rest areas on I-10.

Bain was arrested by the Florida Department of Agriculture and transported to the Madison County jail without incident.

According to the Madison County jail website, Bain was booked into the jail at 2:15 p.m. Sunday and remains in jail.