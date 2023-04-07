Watch Now
UPDATE: One charged in connection to Sopchoppy school bus crash incident

Posted at 2:23 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 15:25:57-04

UPDATE 4/7/2023: The driver of a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Wakulla County as students were getting off has been charged with careless driving.

INITIAL STORY
Students that were involved in a school bus crash incident in Wakulla County Thursday are in stable condition, according to FHP Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.

Jefferson-Shaw said the collision occurred due to a vehicle failing to stop while other vehicles and the school bus stopped to allow students off of the bus.

