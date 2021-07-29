FHP: Semi-truck engulfed in flames in Jackson County after filling up for gas

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A semi-truck was engulfed in flames in Jackson County after refueling at a nearby truck stop Wednesday night and the driver escaping unharmed, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

At around 8:10 p.m., FHP responded to a semi-truck on fire in Jackson County near the intersection of I-10 mile marker 142 and State Road 71. The semi-truck was still connected to an empty Argon Gas trailer when it caught fire.

The Freightliner trucks became engulfed in flames after the driver had just filled the tanks with diesel at a nearby truck stop, according to FHP.

About 300 gallons of fuel was spilled, with some of it burning during the fire. The driver was unharmed and was able to find a safe location away from the fire.