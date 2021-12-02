Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

FHP: Semi driver seriously injured after falling asleep, hitting parked car on I-10

Posted at 4:57 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 17:00:21-05

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A semi-truck driver was seriously injured Thursday morning after troopers say he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a car parked in the emergency lane.

A Florida Highway Patrol incident report said that around 7 a.m. near the 196 mile marker on I-10 eastbound, the semi-truck driver from Madison, Fla. was in the right lane when he fell asleep and hit a car parked in the right side emergency lane.

The semi-truck driver was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the car that was hit was unharmed in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming