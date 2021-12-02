FHP: Semi driver seriously injured after falling asleep, hitting parked car on I-10

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A semi-truck driver was seriously injured Thursday morning after troopers say he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a car parked in the emergency lane.

A Florida Highway Patrol incident report said that around 7 a.m. near the 196 mile marker on I-10 eastbound, the semi-truck driver from Madison, Fla. was in the right lane when he fell asleep and hit a car parked in the right side emergency lane.

The semi-truck driver was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the car that was hit was unharmed in the crash.