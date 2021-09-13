FHP seeks help identifying victim in fatal hit and run

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the victim of a fatal hit and run on U.S. Hwy. 90 on September 8, 2021.

According to FHP, a red 1993 Honda Scooter was traveling north on CR 49 near the S&S Convenience Store located south of US Hwy 90.

A 2004 Jeep Cherokee was also traveling north on CR 49, behind Vehicle 2, FHP reports.

For unknown reasons the scooter was driven into the rear of the Jeep, knocking the rider to the ground.

FHP said the scooter driver had been removed from the roadway a second vehicle, a 2016 Nissan Altima drove over him.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene and FHP Investigators are seeking information in order to make next of kin notification.

FHP describes him as follows: A white male- small to medium build, hair is balding, short-cropped grey beard and multiple tattoos.

The victim has a large eagle tattoo on his chest, a tattoo of a microphone on his right bicep, and a tattoo of a young child on his rib cage with the name of "Jailyn."

Please call FHP at 1-800-387-1290 or Crime Stoppers of Suwannee County with any tips.