Troopers of the Florida Highway Patrol saved a man's life at a rest area in Leon County.

According to reports from FHP, troopers were dispatched to the rest area and found a man who was overdosing. His "breath was labored, pulse was weak and his lips were starting to change colors."

Troopers were able to use Narcan Nasal Spray to bring him back to consciousness.

The man was then transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment. Reports state that Leon County EMS assisted FHP.