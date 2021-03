GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Quincy man is dead following a car crash in the early hours of Sunday in Gadsden County.

Florida Highway Patrol says the 50-year-old was driving south on Telogia Creek Road while coming up to the intersection of Juniper Creek Road.

The man ran the stop sign at the intersection and collided with a ditch, troopers say.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.