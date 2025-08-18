FHP: Pedestrian killed in Gretna

GRETNA, Fla. (WTXL) — A pedestrian died early Monday morning after being hit by multiple vehicles in Gretna.
The crash happened around 5:49 a.m. in what the Florida Highway Patrol described as a poorly lit area. According to troopers, a pedestrian fell while crossing the street and was unable to get up before being hit.
FHP says a school bus first hit the pedestrian, followed by a Midway patrol car. The patrol officer circled back to investigate and then called dispatch after learning what had happened. Troopers say a second school bus was also involved.
A news release with more details is expected later Monday.
