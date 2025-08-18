FHP: Pedestrian killed in Gretna

GRETNA, Fla. (WTXL) — A pedestrian died early Monday morning after being hit by multiple vehicles in Gretna.

The crash happened around 5:49 a.m. in what the Florida Highway Patrol described as a poorly lit area. According to troopers, a pedestrian fell while crossing the street and was unable to get up before being hit.

FHP says a school bus first hit the pedestrian, followed by a Midway patrol car. The patrol officer circled back to investigate and then called dispatch after learning what had happened. Troopers say a second school bus was also involved.

A news release with more details is expected later Monday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.