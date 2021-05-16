Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

FHP: Panacea man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on US 98

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: www.wepay.com/donations/jasmine-s-memorial-fund
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash
Posted at 6:57 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 18:58:57-04

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Panacea man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Wakulla County Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say around 2:15 p.m. on the motorcycle was going east on Hwy 98 near Hidden Pond Lane, driving behind a car when the car began to slow down so they could pull over and make a phone call.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man from Panacea, did not slow down as the car in front of him slowed down and he hit the back bumper of the car after trying to slow down but being too late.

The motorcycle then went on its side, troopers say, and the driver and his passenger were thrown off. The passenger received minor injuries and no other injuries were reported to FHP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project