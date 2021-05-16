FHP: Panacea man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on US 98

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Panacea man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Wakulla County Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say around 2:15 p.m. on the motorcycle was going east on Hwy 98 near Hidden Pond Lane, driving behind a car when the car began to slow down so they could pull over and make a phone call.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man from Panacea, did not slow down as the car in front of him slowed down and he hit the back bumper of the car after trying to slow down but being too late.

The motorcycle then went on its side, troopers say, and the driver and his passenger were thrown off. The passenger received minor injuries and no other injuries were reported to FHP.