FHP: One teenager dead following vehicle accident in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One juvenile is dead following a vehicle accident in Hamilton County Tuesday on County Road 137; just south of Southeast 50th Drive.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report just after 7 a.m., a pickup truck, which was driven by a 14-year-old male of Jasper, was traveling south on County Road 137.

As the vehicle was approaching a curve in the road, the driver failed to navigate the curve and drove off the road and onto the grass shoulder.

According to the report, the pickup truck, which also included two passengers, overturned after leaving the roadway.

The driver and passenger in the front passenger seat of the truck were ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report notes all three individuals in the truck were not wearing seat belts.

The two passengers, a 15-year-old male of Jasper and a 16-year-old male of Jasper, sustained serious injuries and were transported to University of Florida Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

The FHP noted as of Tuesday afternoon, both passengers are in stable condition.