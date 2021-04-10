FHP: One dead after early Saturday crash on Springhill Road

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One man is dead following a crash on Springhill Road in Leon County early Saturday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving southbound on Springhill Road near New Hope Church Road just before 2:20 a.m. when he left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene and information about him has not been released yet.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by Leon County Sherriff’s Office, Tallahassee Fire Department and Leon County EMS.