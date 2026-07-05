FHP: Miami driver dies after hitting pickup truck on I-10 in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, FL — A Miami driver died after hitting the back of a semi on Interstate 10 in Hamilton County, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

An FHP report says the crash happened overnight at around 4:45 a.m. near mile markers 467 and 468.

The report says the driver veered out of his lane as he approached a left-hand curve and hit the semi's trailer. The semi was parked on the emergency shoulder.

The 34-year-old driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

It's unclear what may have caused the driver to leave his lane.

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