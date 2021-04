TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol is pursuing a possible homicide suspect on I-10 eastbound off of mile marker 221.

Troopers say the suspect left their car and ran into the woods, with troopers then pursuing them.

FHP confirmed to ABC 27 that it is unknown where the pursuit began, but that it crossed from Leon County into Jefferson County.

K9 units are now on scene to assist troopers in searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.