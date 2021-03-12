FHP: Man, bear killed in motorcycle crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Troopers said a motorcyclist and a bear died following a traffic accident Thursday night in Marion County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 11 p.m. on Thursday, a 1999 Honda Motorcycle was traveling westbound on State Road 40 near State Road 19 when the driver of the motorcycle struck a bear that was in the westbound lane.

The motorcycle overturned onto its left side and the driver was separated from it.

Both the motorcyle and the driver came to a final rest in the westbound lane of State Road 40.

The 42-year-old man driving the motorcycle was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center where he was died from his injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

FHP later confirmed the bear that was struck by the motorcycle was also killed.