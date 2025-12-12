FHP: Madison man dies after hitting tree

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Madison on I-10.

According to troopers, a 45-year-old man was headed east in the inside lane, ran off the road, and hit a large tree with his car around 8:40 a.m. Friday.

FHP says he was taken to Madison County Memorial Hospital where he died.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Madison County EMS and Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.