FHP: Madison man dies after hitting tree

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Madison on I-10.

According to troopers, a 45-year-old man was headed east in the inside lane, ran off the road, and hit a large tree with his car around 8:40 a.m. Friday.

FHP says he was taken to Madison County Memorial Hospital where he died.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Madison County EMS and Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

