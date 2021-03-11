FHP investigates fatal crash in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Troopers are investigating after a fatal crash Wednesday evening in Suwannee County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened Wednesday around 5:10 p.m. on County Road 49.

FHP says a semi tractor-trailer was heading north on County Road 49 near 264th Street and box truck/van was stopped on the east shoulder of the same road.

The driver of the box truck/van, a 53-year-old man from the United Kingdom, attempted to enter County Road 49 causing it to travel into the direct path of the semi, and it collided with the semi's trailer portion.

The driver of the box truck/van was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries from the crash. He was pronounced deceased on scene by Suwannee County Fire Rescue.

Authorities said there was also a a passenger in the box truck/van who was not injured and the driver of the semi sustained no injuries during the crash.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.