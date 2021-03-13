FHP: Grand Ridge man in serious condition after tractor accident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A Grand Ridge man is in serious condition after an accident involving his tractor Saturday morning.

The accident happened around 8:55 a.m. on Spivey Road in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 38-year-old owner's John Deere tractor was parked in gear with the ignition off under a pole barn when he tried to start the tractor with it in gear.

While standing on the tractor's left side, he started the tractor and the tractor began to move forward when it hit the owner, knocked him over and drove over him, according to FHP.

The tractor kept going and hit the side of the pole barn and eventually stopped when it hit a downed tree.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office,

Jackson County Fire Rescue and the Air Heart helicopter.