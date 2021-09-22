FHP: Florida men crashed car, carjacked good Samaritans

TAMPA, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol says two men who were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 are accused of carjacking the good Samaritans who stopped to help them.

The crash happened Tuesday when the driver lost control of his vehicle and hit a barrier wall on I-75.

The car stopped in the center southbound lane. Troopers say another car stopped to help.

The men were armed with a shotgun and forced their way inside that vehicle. Troopers say the men demanded a ride to Tampa.

Once there, they let the victims go.

The victims filed a report with authorities. An investigation continues.