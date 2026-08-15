FHP: Driver ejected after losing control on US 98 in Panacea, striking building Saturday morning

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A 22-year-old woman was seriously injured early Saturday morning after losing control of her pickup truck on US 98 in Panacea, crashing into a building and being ejected.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. on August 15th as the driver was traveling northbound on US 98, approaching Joe Mack Smith Street. They say the driver lost control on a curve, causing the truck to exit the west side of the roadway and hit a building at 1612 Coastal Highway—which is listed as Mineral Springs Seafood.

The driver was ejected as a result of the crash. She was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. FHP says that, as of this report, she is in stable condition, and next of kin has been notified.

The report says the building was unoccupied at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office and Wakulla Fire Rescue.

SEE DAMAGE PHOTOS BELOW:

Mineral Springs Seafood

Mineral Springs Seafood

Mineral Springs Seafood

Mineral Springs Seafood

Mineral Springs Seafood

Mineral Springs Seafood

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