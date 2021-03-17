FHP: Crawfordville cyclist killed in Wakulla County crash

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Wakulla County on Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the crash happened at 4:25 a.m. when an SUV and a bicyclist were both heading north on Spring Creek Highway near Steele Court.

According to the report, the bicyclist was traveling in the northbound lane near the yellow centerline. The driver of the SUV did not see the cyclist in the roadway and hit him.

The cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured. No information about the cyclist has been released.

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office and Wakulla County Fire/EMS assisted with the investigation.