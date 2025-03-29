FHP: Crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle shuts down I-10 EB near N Monroe exit

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida Highway Patrol is working a crash on I-10 EB near the N. Monroe exit. FHP says the crash happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 200 between a semi-truck and another vehicle.

The PIO says the semi-truck crashed into the concrete barrier in the middle and tipped over covering the center and inside lanes. There was a gas leak and the semi caught on fire temporarily. The fire has been put out, but the gas leak is still there.

FHP says all traffic is being diverted eastbound off exit 199, N. Monroe Street.

The PIO says there were non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and we're expecting an update.

