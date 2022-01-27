FHP cautions drivers of travel in smoke from prescribed fire near Suwannee County

The Florida Highway Patrol cautioned drivers Thursday to be careful when traveling through smoke in Suwannee County.

The report from FHP says a prescribed fire in the Osceola National Forest located in Baker County will lead to smoke traveling as far west as Suwannee County over the next several days.

“Motorist traveling along the area US 90 and I-10 corridor are urged to use caution as visibility may deteriorate quickly especially during night time and early morning hours.” the report states. Motorist are reminded to reduce their speed and use low beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions”