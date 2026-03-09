FHP: Brush fire near Suwannee County Landfill prompts motorist advisory for I-10 and US-129

SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL — A brush fire on County Road 795 at 72nd Trace near the Suwannee County Landfill is producing smoke that may affect visibility on nearby roadways, including I-10 and US-129.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the fire is burning one-half mile south of Interstate 10, north of the city of Live Oak in Suwannee County. The size of the fire is unknown.

Smoke from the fire may affect travel throughout the night and into the morning hours. FHP says visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during nighttime and early morning hours.

Motorists traveling in the area are urged to:

Reduce speed

Use low-beam headlights

Use caution as visibility conditions may change quickly

