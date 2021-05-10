FHP arrests kidnapper in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol has arrested a kidnapping suspect after a multi-agency pursuit ended in Madison County, Florida on Monday morning.

According to FHP, a 16-year-old female was kidnapped in Alabama on May 9, 2021. The suspect took the victim and her vehicle and traveled into Georgia, where a pursuit began just after midnight on May 10, 2021, in Brooks County.

Georgia State Patrol and Brooks County Sheriff’s Office Deputies followed the suspect into Madison County, Fla., where the FHP joined.

Shortly after FHP joined, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed and the suspect fled on foot.

Multiple agencies set up a perimeter of the area and the suspect was apprehended a short time later.

The victim was located inside of the vehicle and was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The 21-year-old suspect was booked into the Madison County Jail by Florida Highway Patrol Troopers on multiple charges.

Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by Georgia State Patrol, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Brooks County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Correctional K-9 Team, and Hamilton County Correctional k-9 Team.

This is a developing story.