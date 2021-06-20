FHP: 2 in serious condition, 6 others injured in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Two people are in serious condition, with six others injured after a crash in Jefferson County on Saturday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, one car was traveling east along Ashville Highway when they crossed the center line and collided with the front of an SUV that was going in the opposite direction.

There were four people in each car, all of them were transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare in Tallahassee. Of the two seriously injured, one was a 13-year-old child.

The crash remains an open investigation by FHP.