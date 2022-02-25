FHP: 13 injured in Mayo semi-truck, bus crash Friday morning

MAYO, Fla. (WTXL) — Thirteen people were injured early Friday morning when a semi-truck and bus crashed in Mayo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 6:30 a.m., a semi-truck was driving west on County Road 354 when, for unknown reasons, it ran a stop sign and was hit by a migrant transport bus with 39 people on board that was traveling north on State Road 51.

Out of the 39 people on the bus, 11 people were transported to Shands Hospital in Gainesville. The driver of the semi-truck was also sent to Shands, FHP told ABC 27.

None of the injuries from the crash were life-threatening.