FHP: 1 dead, several injured after Monday night crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a four-car crash on Capital Circle and Blountstown left one person dead and several injured Monday night.

According to FHP, a single-occupant sedan was traveling south on Capital Circle SW in the middle lane and an SUV with two passengers was traveling east on Blountstown Highway in the inside lane.

The sedan failed to stop at a red light, entering the intersection of Capital Circle SW and Blountstown Highway.

The SUV traveling east on Blountstown Highway had a green light, and so proceeded through the intersection.

The right side of the sedan's front bumper struck the front driver-side quarter panel of the SUV. The sedan continued south into the northbound lanes hitting another sedan with debris from the first collision.

After passing the second sedan, the front of the first sedan hit a pickup truck. After hitting the truck, the original sedan came to a final rest in the northbound center lane of Capital Circle SW facing southeast.

The SUV came to a final rest in the northbound inside lane facing southeast.

The truck came to a final rest in the north-bound bike lane facing north.

The driver of the first sedan, a 30-year-old man from Tallahassee succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident.

The driver of the SUV, a 32-year-old female was seriously injured, a 24-year-old female passenger was critically injured, and a 30-year-old male passenger was seriously injured.

The drivers of the second sedan and the pickup truck were not injured.