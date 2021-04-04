FHP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after Gadsden County crash Sunday morning

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a car crash early Sunday morning in Gadsden County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the car was driving west on West King Street around 4:35 a.m. when he left the roadway and collided with a standing fence.

The car went through the fence and hit a tree head-on, before finally coming to a rest.

The driver of the car suffered fatal injuries, while two passengers were transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

The two passengers are in serious condition, FHP said.

FHP added that the driver and passengers are unknown at this time.