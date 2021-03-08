Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

FHP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash in Jackson County

items.[0].image.alt
MGN
crash
crash
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 09:26:12-05

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Troopers are investigating after a fatal crash in Jackson County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of US 90 and Russ Street.

FHP says a sedan traveling westbound on US 90 and an SUV was traveling eastbound on US 90 in the inside lane.

The 27-year-old driver of the sedan failed to maintain a single lane and traveled into the eastbound lane in the direct path of the SUV, according to the report.

The cars struck head-on. After the impact, the sedan rotated and came final rest in the eastbound lanes facing an eastbound direction. The SUV came to final rest on the eastbound shoulder facing a southbound direction.

Due to the injuries sustained in the crash, the man driving the sedan was pronounced deceased on scene by Jackson County EMS. The 35-year-old female driving the SUV sustained critical injuries while her passenger, a 5-year-old boy sustained serious injuries.

This crash is still currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project