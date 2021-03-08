FHP: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured after crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Troopers are investigating after a fatal crash in Jackson County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of US 90 and Russ Street.

FHP says a sedan traveling westbound on US 90 and an SUV was traveling eastbound on US 90 in the inside lane.

The 27-year-old driver of the sedan failed to maintain a single lane and traveled into the eastbound lane in the direct path of the SUV, according to the report.

The cars struck head-on. After the impact, the sedan rotated and came final rest in the eastbound lanes facing an eastbound direction. The SUV came to final rest on the eastbound shoulder facing a southbound direction.

Due to the injuries sustained in the crash, the man driving the sedan was pronounced deceased on scene by Jackson County EMS. The 35-year-old female driving the SUV sustained critical injuries while her passenger, a 5-year-old boy sustained serious injuries.

This crash is still currently under investigation.