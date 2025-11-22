FHP: 1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash in Gadsden County late Friday

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — One person is dead, and two others are injured following a wrong-way crash on US-90 on Friday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it happened just before midnight after a 37-year-old male driver from Quincy was traveling east in the inside westbound lane of US Highway 90 and hit a pick-up truck head-on.

The report says a third car traveling westbound in the outside lane then hit the back of the pick-up truck before veering off the roadway onto the northbound shoulder and into the wood line.

FHP says the wrong-way driver died, but didn't provide any details on whether they died on the scene or at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries, while the driver of the other car sustained minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by the Midway Police Department, Midway Fire and Rescue, and Gadsden County Emergency Management.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

