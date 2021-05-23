Festivals becoming more common in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The celebrate Asia Festival at Tom Brown Park starting back up on Saturday with a trial run for its main festival in September.

Organizers telling ABC 27, the mini event comes after being canceled last year due to the pandemic. They also wanted to bring the community together safety, showing support for one another amid the recent violence against Asian-Americans.

"We want to tell people that we are basically good people. We are all alike," said Organizer Aurora Hansen.

Hansen explains, mask restrictions were eased, but encouraged during the festival for those vaccinated. Festival-goers Who were un-vaccinated were still required to follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

"We weren't expecting this many people to come," said Hansen. "This was a trial run for the big festival because of COVID-19. People are still scared of Covid."

Francie Plendl, who also attended the festival with her friends, said she felt safe celebrating Asian culture at this year's festival.

"We've been vaccinated so we're maskless today, and obviously very beautiful and open day today so great day at the park," said Plendl.

Over at Lake Anita where Soul of the Southside was taking place, people like Meghan Everett also enjoying a day filled with good food and live music.

"This is my first time getting out to a community event, so i was so excited to participate in this innagural festival it's awesome," said Everett.

In it's COVID-19 safety plan, Soul of Southside limited attendance to 600 people. Organizers saying this is the type of festival the community needed after a long year of the pandemic.

"People have told me that this is what we need and that's the power of listening in action and that's what I hope we do as we continue to grow the southside," said Organizer Christic Henry.