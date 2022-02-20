Ferst Readers of Leon County looking for volunteers, donations for National Reading Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ferst Readers of Leon County are asking for your help. They're looking for volunteers to help read to kids to celebrate National Reading Month on March 1.

The organization provides books for kids up until the age of five to help prepare them for Kindergarten.

Volunteers will only need to take an hour out of their day to give kids a fun and educational experience.

Ferst Readers says they're excited for this reading-- and will be a day that's fun for everyone-- including their volunteers.

"When we're providing more books, we're providing more language, more vocabulary and they'll be more prepared for when they start kindergarten to be able to succeed and do well," said Margaret Wright of Ferst Readers of Leon County.

Ferst Readers of Leon County will be holding a book drive until the 28th of this month. Click here to sign up as a reading volunteer, or to find out how to donate books to Ferst Readers.