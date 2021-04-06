Feeding America®, Walmart, Sam’s Club launch 'Fight Hunger. Spark Change.' campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Feeding America®, Walmart and Sam's Club are supporting the nationwide network of food banks, that includes Second Harvest of the Big Bend, through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign.

In the Big Bend area, approximately 150,000 people could experience food insecurity in 2021 due to the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19 with many facing this difficult reality for the first time in their lives.

Now in its eighth year, the campaign has been a way for Walmart and Sam’s Club to partner with suppliers, customers and members to help provide food to people in need.

The Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign will run in-store and online from April 5 – May 3, 2021.

Customers and members can participate in the following ways:

Donate at check-out in stores and clubs, or at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

Round-up at check-out on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

For every participating product purchased in store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.



“The Big Bend has faced a number of challenges this past year and we have worked hard to serve our neighbors in their time of need. Walmart and Sam’s Club have been a true partner in this effort,” said Monique Van Pelt, the CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend. “Second Harvest is grateful for Walmart, Sam’s Club and their suppliers, members and customers for their generous support.”

In response to the pandemic, Second Harvest food bank has increased food distributions by almost 30 percent during the past year, more than 3 million pounds; has increased mobile food distributions to an average of 40 per month; and has doubled the number of food pantries located in Leon County schools.

“Fighting hunger means more than just feeding people. It means helping them on a path to fulfill their potential because nutritious food is the foundation for good health and wellbeing,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, the executive vice president and chief sustainability officer for Walmart. “Central to our mission at Walmart is helping people live better and that includes ensuring they have access to nutritious food. In its eighth year, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. continues to provide communities a way to support local food banks alongside their neighbors, trusted brands and their local Walmart and Sam’s Club.”

Each Walmart and Sam’s Club will partner with at least one local Feeding America food bank, and the 27 participating suppliers include: Abbott, Bodyarmor, Bush Brothers & Company, Campbell Soup Company, Clif Bar & Company, Ferrera Candy Company, General Mills, Great Value, Iovate Health Sciences, J.M. Smucker, Kellogg’s, Keurig/Mott’s, Kitu Coffee, Kraft Heinz, Materne North America, Mighty Spark, Monster Energy, PEPSICO, Post Consumer Brands, Purina, Simply Good Foods, Strong Roots, The Coca-Cola Company, The Clorox Company, This Saves Lives, Unilever and United States Nutrition.

