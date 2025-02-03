Feds arrest suspected Venezuelan gang members in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Federal law enforcement agencies have arrested who they believe are members of a Venezuelan gang.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said the Florida Highway Patrol assisted Homeland Security and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in arresting members of Tren de Aragua.

In a post on X, FLHSMV states the agencies "completed dual operations in Tallahassee" Monday morning.

The suspected gang members were arrested on suspicion of weapon smuggling conspiracy, criminal gang affiliation, warrants, and illegal entry to the U.S.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Tren de Aragua. The group was designated as a transnational criminal organization.