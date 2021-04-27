Watch
Feds accused Georgia sheriff of civil rights violations
Posted at 4:53 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 16:53:43-04

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area sheriff is accused of violating the civil rights of several people in his agency's custody by ordering that they be unnecessarily strapped into a restraint chair and left there for hours.

The indictment against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was filed April 19 and was unsealed by a federal judge Monday.

It says Hill repeatedly ordered that people in his agency's custody be strapped into a restraint chair for hours in violation of their civil rights.

Hill released a statement calling the prosecution "a political motivated federal legal case."

