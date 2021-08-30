Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Federal judge asked to block enforcement of Florida's 'anti-riot' law

items.[0].image.alt
NBC News Channel
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the 'anti-riot' bill into law on April 19, 2021.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the 'anti-riot' bill into law on April 19, 2021.jpg
Posted at 3:37 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 15:37:06-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A federal judge is considering claims that a new Florida law designed to deter violent public demonstrations is instead unconstitutionally chilling free speech and legitimate rights to protest.

Attorneys for several organizations challenging the law championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis asked U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in a hearing Monday to block enforcement of key parts of the law.

DeSantis signed the bill into law in April. He had urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against violent protesters after last year’s tumultuous demonstrations over the treatment of Black people by police.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming