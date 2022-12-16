Federal Bureau of Investigation releases 2021 hate crime statistics

(WTXL) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation released Monday the 2021 statistics for hate crimes.

The FBI said its Uniform Crime Reporting Program defines hate crime as a committed criminal offense which is motivated, in whole or in part, by the offender’s bias(es) against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.

In Georgia, 448 of 660 law enforcement agencies statewide participated in the voluntary submission of data.

In 2021 in Georgia, there were 238 incidents based off bias, 291 offense types, 241 location types, 300 victim types and 174 offender race and ethnicity types connected to a hate crime.

In Florida, two of 757 law enforcement agencies submitted information for the year 2021.

According to the FBI, nationally law enforcement agencies submitted incident reports involving 7,262 criminal incidents and 8,673 related offenses as being motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity.

For more information, visit the FBI database by clicking here.