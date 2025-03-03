FDOT to hold public meeting on Thomasville Road project

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Neighbors can raise their concerns about the Thomasville Road project during an upcoming public meeting.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the roadway reconstruction will take place between Calhoun Street and Sixth Avenue and includes removing the center left-turn lane and relocating the curb for sewer improvements.

According to FDOT, the road will become two-lane, two-way operation. An eight-foot sidewalk on the west side of the road will be added, and the east side sidewalk will expand to six feet.

Sewer and water lines will be upgraded, along with the traffic signals at Monroe Street, Sixth Avenue, and Seventh Avenue.

Construction is slated to last two years with impacts to traffic, but businesses and homes in the area will remain accessible.

Those who want to participate in the meeting can do so online on Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Be sure to pre-register for the virtual event. Neighbors can attend in-person at East Hill Baptist Church, 912 Miccosukee Road, Tallahassee.

