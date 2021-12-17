FDOT releases latest area traffic advisories

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Transportation says drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

In preparation for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23 and ending at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.

Franklin County:

U.S. 98 (State Road (S.R.) 30) Resurfacing from East of Tilton Road to 12th Street – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane and shoulder closures Sunday, Dec. 19 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.

Gadsden County:

· S.R. 63 Resurfacing from North of Potter Woodberry Road to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Dec. 20 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.

· Interstate 10 Bridge Rehab Project over the Apalachicola River – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime eastbound shoulder closures Monday, Dec. 20 through Wednesday, Dec. 22 for painting operations.

Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (S.R. 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, Dec. 20 through Wednesday, Dec. 22 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County: