TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Transportation is giving an update on the U.S. 319 widening project in Leon County.

FDOT hopes neighbors will review the information and express their views on the proposed improvements.

The project would widen about 2.2 miles of U.S. 319 south of the Wakulla County line to south of L.L. Wallace Road from two to four lanes.