FDOT: Big Bend road work set for next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Department of Transportation crews will be resurfacing roads throughout the Big Bend.

In Gadsden County, work on U.S. 90 from the Jackson County line to Bates street will start Monday and wrap up Friday. The construction times are set for 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. each day.

In Leon County, Meridian Road from Thomasville Road to Lakeshore Drive will be getting improvements along with Mahan Drive from Capital Circle to the east of Buck Lake Road, starting at 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday-Thursday.

Drivers are reminded by FDOT to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction zones.

In Wakulla County, U.S. 319 will be widened south of East Ivan Road to the north of S.R. 267 starting Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You may notice temporary lane closures for these projects.

