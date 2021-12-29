FDOT announces State Road 369 temporary traffic diversion

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WTXL) — Beginning the week Jan. 3, 2022, north and southbound traffic will shift to the newly constructed temporary roadway on the east side of the existing State Road (S.R.) 369 (U.S. 319/Crawfordville Highway) roadway from south of East Ivan Road to south of S.R. 267 near Edgewood Road as crews construct the new permanent roadway.

Existing driveways and side roads will be temporarily impacted.

Temporary driveways and side road connections will be constructed along the west side of this area.

Temporary northbound left turn lanes will also be constructed at Happy Time Drive and Russell Drive.

Message boards and signage will be in place to notify drivers.

All planned construction activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.