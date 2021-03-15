FDOT adds new interactive features to FL511

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced upgrades to the Florida 511 (FL511) Advanced Traveler Information System in order to provide the most innovative product for road users ahead of the 2021 hurricane season.

Customers using FL511 can expect to see new features including live streaming video, map legend enhancements, and a voice interaction feature on FL511 platforms.

“The department is consistently looking for innovative ways to improve safety and enhance mobility across our transportation system,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “The updates to FL511 will allow Florida’s road users to efficiently reach their daily destinations, navigate safely around traffic conditions, and make travel plans in case of an emergency, such as a hurricane. The department encourages all Floridians to incorporate FL511 into their preparedness plans.”

New to FL511.com is a live streaming video feature so passengers can view current driving conditions on all interstates, toll facilities, and other major Florida routes.

This improvement provides real-time views of many of the state’s roadways. Users can now select certain camera feeds and click the “Show Video” button to view a full live stream.

The additional live streaming video functionality to the FL511 system is just another aspect of the department’s commitment to keeping the public informed about its roadways. Additionally, drawbridge crossings were added to the website’s map legend to show when drawbridges are raised and may be impacting traffic.

At this time, the Brickell Avenue Bridge in Miami is the first drawbridge to be displayed on the FL511 website.

In addition, the FL511 Mobile App has a voice interaction feature, which provides real-time traffic information in a viewable format. Motorists can request traffic information for a city, county, or roadway.

The mobile app provides directions with travel times to any destination in Florida and real-time traffic information on incidents, congestion, construction, closures on interstates, toll roads, and other major roadways.

To continually offer the most efficient, innovative product, FL511 will evolve solely to digital platforms starting this month. FL511’s phone Interactive Voice Response system will transition to the mobile app, and the department encourages motorists to download the free FL511 mobile app or visit FL511.com to use as a planning tool to obtain real-time traffic information.

FL511’s phone system, as it is Mondayday, March 15, 2021, requires users to dial to reach the Interactive Voice Response system for road conditions and travel times. The mobile app provides the same traffic information and much more.

FL511 encourages motorists to register for a personalized account on FL511.com to receive real-time traffic updates on incidents, congestion, construction, and more. When you register for a My Florida 511 account, you can receive text messages or email alerts for your daily commutes.

Motorists are encouraged to have a passenger check FL511 for traffic updates or stop at a rest area facility before checking FL511.

For more information on how to use the FL511 Mobile App, please click here.