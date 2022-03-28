DOH-Wakulla issues advisory for Shell Point Beach

SHELL POINT BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County issued a high bacterial level advisory for Shell Point Beach Monday.

During this advisory, swimming is not recommended due to an increased risk of illness.

DOH-Wakulla said they will be conducting follow up sampling and testing and will remove the advisory when levels are within an acceptable range.

Below is the statement from DOH-Wakulla:

"In order to protect the health of the public visiting Florida’s coastal and intracoastal waters, DOH-Wakulla has been systematically sampling the local beach waters for indicators of human and animal pathogens. Enterococci are enteric bacteria that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals. The presence of enteric bacteria in beach water can be an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage. If they are present in high concentrations in recreational waters and are ingested while swimming or enter the skin through a cut or sore, they may cause human disease, infections or rashes."

For more information on the program, visit the Florida Healthy Beaches website at http://www.floridahealth.gov/environmental-health/beach-water-quality