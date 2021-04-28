Watch
FDOH, SERT hold 4 COVID vaccine sites in Suwannee County

Posted at 9:40 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 09:40:18-04

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Health and the Florida Division of Emergency Management are setting up four COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Suwannee County on Friday, April 30, 2021, and Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Each day, the sites will operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary and anyone over 18 is eligible to be vaccinated.

The sites will be located at:

Advent Christian Village – Main Parking Lot - 10680 Dowling Park Dr, Live Oak, FL 32060

Dollar General Market in Branford – 514 US 27, Branford, FL 32008

Walmart – 6868 US 129, Live Oak, FL 32060

South Oaks Square Parking Lot – 1524 Ohio Avenue South, Live Oak, FL 32064

For more information click here.

